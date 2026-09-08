Qatar slams Israel PM’s ‘hostile state’ remark as smear campaign

Tehran: Qatar on Tuesday, September 8, said Israel is resorting to a “smear campaign” against the state since it can no longer claim to be the most “moral army in the world” and a “vibrant democracy in the Middle East” after its continued military action in Gaza.

Ibrahim al-Hashmi, a communications director at Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, made the comments following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks against Qatar, calling it a “hostile state” during an interview.

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“Qatar is a trusted and principled international partner,” said al-Hashmi.

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“Its mediation and humanitarian efforts in Gaza and in the occupied Palestinian territories are well documented, well known to the entire world. The Israeli officials know this very well. As much as they know that Qatar has thick skin and that it will not be deterred by such rhetoric used for internal consumption,” he said.

During the press briefing, Al Hashimi stressed the need to open the Strait of Hormuz, saying it’s of paramount importance for “us and everyone in the region”.

He added that Qatar is working with regional partners as well as countries across the world, including China, to resume United States and Iran negotiations.

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi backed the resumption of dialogue while in conversation with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. He said West Asia tensions have drastically compromised security in the region.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani with Chinese Premier Li Qiang before their meeting in Beijing

Tensions in Beijing “continue to affect the stability of energy markets, shipping and supply chains,” he said. “Pressure through guns and cannons is not the way out. Dialogue and negotiation are the right path.”