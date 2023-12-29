Qatar’s Cabinet approves law on nationalisation of private sector

Doha: Qatar has approved the draft law on nationalisation of jobs in the private sector and referred it to the Shura Council.

The decision was approved by Qatari Cabinet at a regular meeting chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani at its headquarters in the Emiri Diwan on Wednesday, December 27.

The proposed law aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, focusing on human development through quality investments and employment and training opportunities for all citizens, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Also Read Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate drops in Q3 as more women join workforce

It corresponds with Ministry of Labour’s strategy to boost the active participation of the national workforce in private sector institutions and companies.

It also aims to maximize the use of qualified national competencies by opening job fields and opportunities for citizens in the labor market.

New draft law aims

To improve the attractiveness of the labor market for the national workforce.

To increase the capacity of companies and institutions to attract and retain citizens.

To encourage Qataris to participate in the private sector.

To provide job stability for national personnel during their employment period.

To enhance the professional competencies of the national workforce.

To meet the demand for qualified personnel in the labor market.

To encourage private sector companies and institutions to actively recruit and attract both male and female citizens.

The draft law grants the Ministry of Labor the power to offer incentives, facilities, and privileges, including university completion programs, in collaboration with private sector authorities.

Qatari men and women are appointed to leading and specialized private sector roles, while the national workforce is qualified and trained for such positions.