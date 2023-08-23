Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim to takeover Man United for USD 7.6bn by mid-Oct: Report

Doha: Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, is reportedly set to complete his 7.6 billion dollar (Rs 6,29,15,46,00,000) takeover of Manchester United by mid-October.

According to a report by The Sun, “A date is pencilled in and an announcement could come as early as next month.”

The Qatar investment team is now completing their due diligence on the club before ending the 18-year reign of the hated Glazers.

Sheikh Jassim has been in competition with the British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe since November 2022, when the Glazer family announced it was open to selling the Old Trafford club.

The two parties tabled multiple bids across a seven-month period, with the Sheikh’s fifth bid which is said to be the final.

Ratcliffe’s offer was thought to be for part of the club, leaving the Glazers with a financial interest.

Sheikh Jassim’s mounting bids were to take full control of the club with 100 percent ownership.

Many Manchester United fans are eagerly awaiting Qatar’s potential sale, which includes significant investment in the team and infrastructure development, including upgrades to the Old Trafford stadium.