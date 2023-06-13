Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim wins bid to take over Manchester United: Report

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar has emerged on top in the race to purchase Manchester United, Al-Watan reports.

Sheikh Jassim was in a bidding battle with British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe for the ownership of the football club.

However, no official confirmation has yet been received.

Ratcliffe’s Ineos company appeared to be leading at one point, but after the dramatic submission of an improved offer last week, those on Sheikh Jassim’s behalf, have been more optimistic about their chances.

According to the Qatari newspaper Al-Watan, an outlet owned by Jassim’s father, the former has prevailed in this bidding battle with Ratcliffe.

While taking to their official Twitter handle, Al-Watan on Monday night tweeted that Sheikh Jasim’s takeover bid has been a ‘success’ and the deal will be announced soon.

“The success of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim’s acquisition of Manchester United, and the announcement of the deal soon,” Al-Watan tweeted.

While the financials have not been disclosed yet, however as per local media reports in the UK, Sheikh Jassim’s final bid for total control of Manchester United was submitted on June 7, worth about 5 billion Pounds, and Ratcliffe’s Ineos is to be worth about 60 percent of the club.

His deal accompanies a recommendation that would permit Man Utd’s ongoing unpopular owners the Glazers to stay for a set time frame period ahead of a sourced buyout.

The saga of United’s takeover has reached its conclusion after a long-winded seven months of speculation.

The Vice Chairman of the Canadian Qatari Business Council and Chairman of Armasite Group, Zaid Al-Hamdan, took his Twitter handle and congratulated Sheikh Jassim on his alleged successful acquisition of Manchester United. He is followed by a brother of Sheikh Jassim on social media.

“Congratulations to Shaikh Jassim Bin Hamad Bin Jassim on his acquisition of @ManUtd,” he tweeted.

According to the aforementioned Al-Watan report, an announcement of the sale is “imminent,” with some predicting a sudden increase in the value of the team’s shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Who is Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani?

Sheik Jassim is the third son of the former Emir of Qatar, Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and the first son of the Emir with his second wife, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned.

In 2003, citing his lack of interest in becoming Emir, he gave up his position as Crown Prince to be with his younger brother Tamim.

He is also a member of the Qatari royal family and the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB). He spent much of his childhood in the United Kingdom, attending Dorset school before attending Sandhurst’s Royal Military Academy.

According to several reports, Sheikh Jassim is an ardent Manchester United fan since childhood. The Guardian reported that being a fan, he has witnessed a number of Manchester United matches. It is believed that his Nine Two Foundation is a reference to Manchester United’s famous 92 squad, which comprised big names such as David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Eric Cantona and Peter Schmeichel.