Hyderabad is getting ready for a three day celebration that promises to bring food, culture and entertainment together. The Grand Food & Entertainment Festival will take place from October 9 to 11 at Gachibowli Stadium, turning the venue into a lively destination for food lovers, families and friends.

A taste of India in one place

Food is at the heart of the festival, with organisers promising a culinary journey across the country. Visitors can explore 28 states & 8 UT cuisines, from Hyderabad’s much loved biryani to regional specialities and lesser-known culinary gems from different parts of India.

The festival is expected to bring together more than 100 food brands, giving visitors plenty of options to discover new flavours, popular dishes and food trends.

Three nights of entertainment

There is much more on the menu than food. The festival will feature live performances, stand up comedy, Qawwali nights, fireworks and lights, creating an entertainment packed experience after sunset.

For those looking for something different, the festival is also set to feature a spectacular drone show with more than 1,000 drones lighting up the Hyderabad sky.

The synchronised display of lights and sound is expected to be one of the major highlights of the event.

Music, culture and fun

The Qawwali nights will add a cultural touch to the celebrations, with soulful Sufi music planned in a vibrant setting.

Live performances and comedy shows will keep the atmosphere lively, while fireworks and light displays are expected to bring the evenings to a colourful close.

The festival will also have more than 20 gaming activities, making it an option for visitors who want entertainment beyond food and music. A car show is another attraction planned for the event.

Lifestyle brands and more

Along with food, the festival will feature 50+ lifestyle brands, adding shopping and lifestyle experiences to the mix. Brands from cities including Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kerala are expected to participate.

With food, shopping, music, comedy, gaming and cultural performances coming together, the festival is being positioned as a large celebration of food, lifestyle, culture and entertainment.

Tickets start at Rs 99

For those planning to attend, early bird tickets are currently being offered at Rs 99, with the festival website stating that the limited early bird pricing is available before ticket prices increase.

With three nights to explore, Hyderabadis can expect plenty of food to taste, performances to watch and activities to try.

Whether you are planning a family outing, a night with friends or simply want to explore flavours from different parts of India, the Grand Food & Entertainment Festival could be an interesting addition to Hyderabad’s October calendar.



