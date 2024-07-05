QR code on electricity bill to ease payments in Telangana

Hyderabad: After electricity bill payments via third-party apps were suspended in Telangana, the power department has decided to introduce a QR code on electricity bills to facilitate payments.

The Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TGNPDCL) has introduced a new QR code system for quick electricity bill payment.

Users can scan a printed QR code placed on the bottom of the bill through their phones and pay the outstanding amount through debit and credit cards, UPI and net banking.

This system was initially introduced as a pilot project by the NPDCL under Mattewada Electricity Revenue Offices (EROs) in Warangal and Bhupapally.

Officials said the bills with QR codes printed on them would be introduced in all the districts under the NPDCL jurisdiction, including Karimnagar, Warangal, Adilabad, Khammam, and Nizamabad, in the coming days.

The QR code system will be effective as they could be only used once and every month a new QR code would be generated, they added.

Similarly, the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TGSPDCL) is reportedly planning to introduce a similar system for quick electricity bill payments.

For now, bills can be paid through the company’s website or mobile app – Paytm PG, PGI, TA Wallet, T Wallet, Bill Desk (NACH), TG/AP Online, and MeeSeva. However, it is pertinent to note that the app is not available for iPhone users.

PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay and banks have already stopped accepting bill payments, as per RBI directions.

Only the urban population in the city uses third-party apps to make electricity bill payments and is likely to be affected. However, across the state, a majority of people still reach out to Meeseva centres to make their bill payments.