Quack’s clinic raided in Telangana, antibiotics, steroids seized

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted a raid on a quack’s clinic at Indira Nagar, Yenugulagadda, in Hanumakonda mandal on Thursday, June 4, and seized a stock of medicines worth Rs 10,000.

Officials said that Batthula Raju Kumar, an unqualified practitioner, was operating a “First Aid Clinic” where he allagedly conducted clinical practice without the required qualifications.

During the raid, officials detected 41 varieties of medicines, including 35 varieties of institutional supply drugs such as antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, anti-ulcer medicines, IV fluids, and antihypertensive drugs.

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted a raid on a quack’s clinic at Indira Nagar, Yenugulagadda, in Hanumakonda mandal on Thursday, June 4, and seized a stock of medicines worth Rs 10,000.



Officials said that Batthula Raju Kumar, an unqualified practitioner,… pic.twitter.com/PCLtnHhszH — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 5, 2026

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Officials have cautioned that the indiscriminate sale and use of antibiotics by unqualified persons can lead to serious public health hazards, particularly the development of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), making infections harder to treat.

They also warned that misuse of steroids can cause severe health complications, including immune suppression, hormonal imbalance, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular issues, and psychological effects, posing a significant risk to public health.

Samples of the seized drugs have been lifted for laboratory analysis. Further investigation is underway, and action will be initiated as per law against all offenders involved.