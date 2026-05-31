Medical store in Hyderabad raided over illegal sale of restricted drugs.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has cracked down on the illegal sale of habit-forming medicines in Ramanthapur, seizing stocks of codeine-based cough syrups and tramadol-containing capsules from a medical shop operating in violation of drug regulations.

Acting on specific information, DCA officials conducted a raid on SVR Medicals located in Sri Nagar Colony, Ramanthapur, under Uppal Mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

During the inspection, the shop operators, V Raju and V Savitha, were allegedly found selling restricted medicines, including Tossex Cough Syrup containing Codeine and Spasmo-Proxyvon Plus Capsules containing Tramadol, without adhering to mandatory legal requirements, a press release said.

Officials said the medical shop was dispensing the drugs without prescriptions from registered medical practitioners and had failed to maintain mandatory records, including sales bills and the Schedule H1 drug register. Relevant documents and records linked to the sale of the habit-forming medicines were seized during the operation.

A total of 20 bottles of Tossex Cough Syrup, each containing 120 ml, were confiscated during the raid.

DCA warns against misuse of drugs

The DCA warned that misuse of drugs such as Codeine and Tramadol can have severe health consequences, including addiction, dependence, respiratory depression, seizures, coma and even death. Such medicines are often abused for their sedative effects, posing a serious public health risk.