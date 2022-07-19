Quake jolts Afghanistan, 14 injured, numerous houses destroyed

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Umm E Maria  |   Updated: 19th July 2022 12:18 pm IST
image:ians

Kabul: A quake jolted parts of Afghanistan on Monday afternoon, injuring at least 14 people and destroying scores of houses.

According to US geological survey, the quake measuring 5.1 on Richter scale occurred at 4:30 p.m. local time and largely shocked the previously quake-hit Gayan and Barmal districts of the eastern Paktika province, leaving 12 people injured, provincial head of information and culture, Bilal Hazifa said.

Similarly, the tremor injured two people and destroyed 18 houses in Spera district of the neighbouring Khost province, local official Kalim Gul told Xinhua. According to locals, about 30 tremors have been felt in Gayan district since Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The state-run Bakhtar news agency has also reported frequent earthquakes in Gayan area with bang sounds. In the previous tremor that struck the mentioned districts on June 22, at least 1,000 people were killed and more 1,500 others injured, officials said.

Similarly, another quake was felt in Kabul and its vicinity late Monday night, according to Kabul residents.

