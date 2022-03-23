Qualcomm to set up second largest campus outside US in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Technology giant Qualcomm, a US-based multinational company, announced on Tuesday that it will set up its second largest campus outside the US in Hyderabad, with plans to launch in October this year.

IT minister KT Rama Rao, who went on a US tour with the aim of attracting more investments to Telangana, has already brought two other major companies enter Telangana.

Qualcomm is investing Rs 3,904.55 crore over five years and will lead to an employment generation for about 8700 software professionals, said a press release from KTR’s office.

The Hyderabad campus will be spread over an area of 1.572 Million Square feet in Rayadurgam.m

During the meeting, Qualcomm and the government of Telangana agreed to partner in areas such as agriculture, smart cities, digital education, and connected devices.

Qualcomm joins the elite list of companies like Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Uber, that have their largest presence globally outside of their headquarters in Hyderabad.

Other US based company—electric vehicles player Fisker Inc- too have announced their plans to set up their technology centres in Hyderabad. It will initially have 300 IT professionals.

The Telangana delegation met with Fisker Inc Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Henrik Fisker and Chief Financial Officer Geeta Fisker and the management team in the US.

The company was engaged with Telangana State for some time now and officially announced its plans after meeting KTR in the US.

IT & Industries Minister @KTRTRS met with @FiskerInc Chairman & CEO @henrikfisker, CFO Geeta Fisker, and the management team in USA today. pic.twitter.com/0r6kNXpurp — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) March 22, 2022

Rama Rao gave an overview about the EV Policy of Telangana and explained how the EV ecosystem in the state is shaping up. He also highlighted the fact that Telangana is the nation’s second largest producer of clean energy.

Fisker’s first EV Car model Ocean will be launched later this year. Upcoming Pear model will be launched in 2023-24. Fisker plans to produce about 2.5 Lakh vehicles per year.

A team from Fisker will visit Hyderabad soon to understand the local EV ecosystem and explore other avenues of collaboration. The company expressed willingness to be part of the Mobility Cluster that Telangana is setting up.

Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy Aatmakuri, Digital Media Director Dileep Konatham and Electronics Director Sujai Karampuri were present in the meeting.