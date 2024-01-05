Qualcomm unveils new chip for more realistic mixed reality experiences

San Francisco: Chip-maker Qualcomm has announced a new Snapdragon chipset to create more realistic, detailed experiences in mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) with higher GPU frequency.

The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform is a single chip architecture that unlocks 4.3K spatial computing at 90 frames per second for better visual clarity across work and play.

Samsung and Google will provide new extended reality (XR) experiences by utilising Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, according to the company.

“Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 unlocks 4.3K resolution which will take XR productivity and entertainment to the next level by bringing spectacularly clear visuals to use cases such as room-scale screens, life-size overlays and virtual desktops,” said Hugo Swart, vice president and general manager of XR, Qualcomm Technologies.

Also Read Google introduces new AI methods to develop advanced robots

The new chip offers higher GPU frequency by 15 per cent and CPU frequency by 20 per cent. It supports 12 or more concurrent cameras with on-device AI.

“With Samsung’s mobile expertise and our joint commitment, we aim to create the best-in-class XR experience for Galaxy users,” said Inkang Song, vice president and head of technology strategy team at Samsung.

Shahram Izadi, vice president of AR at Google, said that they are excited for the “Android ecosystem to take advantage of Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2’s capabilities and enable new experiences.”

The new chipset is a step up from the XR2 Gen 2 platform in the Meta Quest 3, capable of rendering high-resolution visuals like promised by Apple’s Vision Pro.