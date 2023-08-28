Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon G series chips for handheld gaming devices

New Delhi: Chip major Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon G Series handheld gaming portfolio that unlocks a range of options for playing the “console first” games.

The Snapdragon G Series handheld gaming portfolio now spans three tiers: G1, G2 and G3, with Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Platform as the newest processor.

“The new generation of Snapdragon G Series powered devices will be the best place for gamers to play their favorite titles, offering them the ability to choose from the cloud, console, Android, or PC while on-the-go,” said Mithun Chandrasekhar, senior director of product management, Qualcomm.

Snapdragon G1 is designed to power fanless handheld gaming devices for game streaming, whether local or via the cloud. Snapdragon G1 is focused on lag-free connectivity and battery life, so players can stream their favourite console and PC games for longer periods of time.

The first member of the Snapdragon G1 family is the Snapdragon G1 Gen 1 Platform, which has a Qualcomm Kryo CPU (8 Core) paired with the Qualcomm Adreno A11 GPU to enable high-quality handheld game-streaming devices.

Snapdragon G2 is built to unlock full-featured mobile and cloud gaming, with a highly optimised processor and cutting-edge 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E from Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 Mobile Connectivity System.

The first product in this tier is the Snapdragon G2 Gen 1 Platform, featuring the latest Kryo CPU (8 Core), a gaming-optimised Adreno A21 GPU, and the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System, said the company.

Snapdragon G3 is the flagship tier, powered by Snapdragon G3x Gen 1. The devices built on the Snapdragon G3 enable best-in-class gaming experiences across a broad spectrum of gaming ecosystems.

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Platform has a Kryo CPU (8 Core) and Adreno A32 GPU offering over 30 per cent faster CPU performance and a 2 times faster GPU performance compared to its predecessor.

AyaNeo, Huaqin, Inventec, Thundercomm, and other companies are collaborating with Qualcomm on handheld gaming devices powered by Snapdragon G Series Platforms.