Hyderabad: South Indian cinema’s lady superstar Nayanthara continues to dominate headlines not only for her films but also for her lifestyle and high-value investments. Known for her massive fan following across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, the actress has built an impressive career and an equally impressive real estate portfolio over the years.

Now, Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, have added another luxury property to their list with the purchase of a lavish duplex apartment in Chennai’s prestigious Poes Garden locality.

Nayanthara’s New House

According to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey, the couple purchased the duplex apartment for Rs. 31.5 crore. The property is located in the ‘Legacy’ residential project in Chennai’s Teynampet area.

The duplex is spread across the fourth and fifth floors of the building and offers expansive living space.

Poes Garden is considered one of the most exclusive residential areas in Chennai. The locality is known for housing prominent personalities, including superstar Rajinikanth and the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Actress’s other real estate investments

Nayanthara reportedly owns several properties across different cities, including Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala. Her ancestral home in Kerala is said to be among the most luxurious residences in the state.

She also reportedly owns two houses in Hyderabad’s upscale Banjara Hills area, each valued at around Rs. 15 crore.

Net worth and film journey

Nayanthara remains one of the most influential stars in Indian cinema. Reports place her net worth at nearly Rs. 200 crore. She is also rumoured to charge around Rs. 10 crore per film, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the South Indian film industry.

Upcoming projects

Nayanthara has several exciting projects lined up. One of the most awaited is Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

The film features Mohanlal and Mammootty sharing screen space after 18 years. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and Revathy. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on April 23.

She will also appear in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also features Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is scheduled for a global release on June 4, 2026.