R Ashok questions need for new stadium near Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and Karnataka Opposition Leader R. Ashoka has criticised the state government over the construction of a new international cricket stadium near Anekal, alleging that the project is being driven by “commission politics” rather than public necessity.

Reacting to the government’s recent foundation stone ceremony for the proposed stadium project, Ashok questioned why another massive cricket stadium was required near Bengaluru.

“Which sportsperson or cricket player asked for another stadium? For what achievement is this stadium being built in Anekal? This is a project meant only to generate commissions and make money,” he alleged while addressing reporters.

The BJP leader accused the Congress government of prioritising projects involving huge financial investments while ignoring ground realities. Referring to Surya City and proposed township projects around Bengaluru, he claimed that large portions of previously developed layouts still remain vacant despite being launched decades ago.

“I visited the area recently. Even after nearly 30 years, about 95 per cent of the sites in Surya City remain empty. Yet the government is coming up with fresh township and infrastructure projects because there is scope for money and land dealings,” he charged.

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Ashok also alleged that farmers were being pressured to part with their lands for projects such as the Bidadi township initiative. He claimed the government was misleading the public by stating that most farmers had agreed to surrender land voluntarily.

“Our government had earlier shelved the Bidadi township project. The present Congress government should also withdraw it. The claim that 80 per cent of farmers have agreed is false. Those are not genuine farmers. Real farmers are protesting because they do not want to lose their agricultural land,” he said.

The BJP leader further criticised the state government over its reported decision to withdraw certain criminal cases linked to communal violence incidents. He accused the Congress government of engaging in appeasement politics for electoral gains.

He alleged that cases involving attacks on police personnel and stone-pelting incidents should not be withdrawn under any circumstances and warned that such decisions could encourage anti-social elements.

Speaking on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Ashok said there was no opposition from BJP regarding the possible re-election of former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, adding that any final decision would be taken by the party’s national leadership.