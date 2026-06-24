R Madhavan gets Padma Shri, Alka Yagnik receives Padma Bhushan

Mumbai: Some of the most prominent names from the entertainment world, actors R Madhavan, Mammootty, and singer Alka Yagnik were honored with the prestigious Padma Awards on Tuesday.

The ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, honoured individuals from diverse fields for their noteworthy contributions to society.

Back in January, when the recipients of the Padma Bhushan were announced, Alka Yagnik shared the memorable moment with the netizens through a heartfelt note on social media that read, “I am deeply grateful to the Government of India for bestowing upon me the Padma Bhushan. After decades in the film and music industry, this honour feels both humbling and deeply emotional.”

Expressing her gratitude to all those who had been a part of her journey, she added, “My heartfelt thanks to the filmmakers, composers, lyricists, co-singers, musicians, technicians, press, media and every individual who forms the soul of our movies! This journey would not have been possible without you. To my friends, family, and listeners…your love has been my constant strength. This music, this journey, and this moment belong to all of us. Love, Alka.”

R Madhavan, who was awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to the Indian cinama, had shared, “I accept the Padma Shri with profound gratitude and humility. This honor, bestowed upon me, is beyond my wildest dreams, and I receive it on behalf of my entire family, whose constant support and faith have been my greatest strength. This recognition is possible only because of the blessings of my mentors, the goodwill of my well-wishers, the love and encouragement of the public, and above all, the grace of the Almighty. Each of them has played an invaluable role in shaping my journey and guiding me toward this moment.”

Along with these two Malayalam superstars, Mammootty was also awarded a Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi even met with Mammootty and his actor son, Dulquer Salmaan, after the ceremony.

65 individuals were felicitated at the second Padma ceremony on Tuesday, with 2 Padma Vibhushan, 7 Padma Bhushan, and 56 Padma Shri awards.

On May 26, 66 people were honoured with Padma Awards during the first ceremony.