Mumbai: Bollywood actor R Madhavan has addressed the criticism and online labels that have followed him in recent years, making it clear that his love for India should not be mistaken for political allegiance. Speaking candidly during the promotions of his upcoming biographical drama GDN, the actor opened up about being branded a “sanghi” on social media and responded to accusations that his films, including Dhurandhar and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, promote a political agenda.

During a conversation with Galatta Plus, Madhavan said he has learned to distinguish between genuine criticism and online trolling, adding that such remarks no longer influence his choices.

Responding to being labelled a “sanghi” over his social media activity, the actor said, “I have never shared anything against any party or its leaders. If someone has done something good, I have amplified that. When a person has been elected to be a Chief Minister or Prime Minister, I think it’s my duty to support them.”

He further explained that his outlook has been shaped by the values he grew up with rather than political ideology.

“Everyone is a product of their conditioning. I have been conditioned since childhood to believe in my country. I read the comments, but they do not affect my decision-making. If someone is making me feel bad about that, then I want to question their intent,” he said.

Madhavan defends Dhurandhar

The actor also reacted to criticism surrounding Dhurandhar, which has been described by some on social media as a “pro-government” film and “propaganda.” Madhavan dismissed the allegations, saying he fails to understand why the film has been viewed through a political lens.

“Dhurandhar, as a film, is set in Pakistan. Whatever happens, good or bad, shows how it affects India. What kind of propaganda is that? I don’t understand,” he said.

Madhavan also looked back at the criticism he received after Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, where some questioned the portrayal of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan’s religious practices. The actor maintained that his responsibility is to remain faithful to the people he portrays on screen rather than alter facts to avoid controversy.

“When it comes to criticising Nambi, how can I be honest in the story if I’m afraid of who he really is? If he’s going to the temple, I’ll show it. If GD Naidu is an atheist, I have to be true to the character. I’m not showing him praying. I’m an actor; my job is to portray what it is,” Madhavan explained.

Clarifying that he is not trying to make any political statement through his work, the actor added, “My personal opinion is, I just want to enhance all the good things about India. That cannot be a crime.”

On the work front, Madhavan will next be seen in GDN, a biopic based on renowned inventor Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, often referred to as the “Edison of India.” Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Vinay Rai and Yogi Babu.