Rabri Devi criticises Nitish Kumar’s stand on Waqf Board Amendment Bill

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Thursday criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his ambiguous stance on the Waqf Board Amendment Bill.

She said that Nitish Kumar’s lack of a clear position suggests that he is attempting to appease both sides of the issue.

“Nitish Kumar is silent on the Waqf bill which implies opposition to it, yet his party members have been supportive of it and this is contradictory to the interests of JD-U and the Chief Minister of Bihar,” Rabri Devi said.

She also expressed disappointment that Nitish Kumar did not attend a meeting convened by minorities in Patna to discuss the bill, stating that his presence was essential to address the concerns raised.

Rabri Devi also criticised the Central government, alleging that the Waqf Amendment Bill is a tool to target minority communities, particularly Muslims.

She claimed that the legislation is being used as a means to seize properties belonging to Muslims and affirmed her party’s resolute opposition to such actions.

Her comments reflect a broader concern within certain political circles that the bill could have discriminatory implications.

Reacting to the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren, Rabri Devi, expressed satisfaction on the formation of the INDIA Bloc government in Jharkhand.

“The RJD has improved its performance in the state, with an increased number of MLAs securing seats in the Jharkhand elections. This success is the result of the unity of allied parties, which worked together during the elections and earned the public’s support,” Rabri Devi said.

Regarding the issue of rebel MLAs, both within the RJD and the Congress, Rabri Devi stated that Tejashwi Yadav, her son and the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, is actively addressing the matter.

The controversy stems from the fallout earlier in the year when the alliance between the JD-U and the RJD collapsed, leading to Nitish Kumar aligning with the NDA and forming a new government.

During the confidence motion that followed, three RJD MLAs defied their party’s directive and supported Nitish Kumar.

In response, the RJD filed a formal petition with the Assembly Speaker, seeking the termination of the rebel MLAs’ memberships. However, even after ten months, no decision has been taken.