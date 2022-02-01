Rachakonda police busts international drug smuggling gang

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda SOT here on Tuesday nabbed three members of an international drug smugglers gang, including a Nigerian.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said the leader of the gangsters was identified as Nigerian Mark Olabi, who landed in Mumbai in 2012 on a visa and was overstaying even after expiry of the visa. His accomplices Thota Harshavardhan, Duddu Pawan Kumar and Swamiprasad were also arrested. The police seized 38 gram cocaine, three two-wheelers, Rs 22,000 currency notes, a digital weighing machine and a mobile phone from the accused.

The Commissioner said the main accused Mark Olabi was residing at Paramount colony in Banjara Hills. He became a slave to drugs and changed his name as Fedlar. The Nigerian was procuring drugs in Delhi and has been selling it in Hyderabad. The Commissioner said the Nigerian was arrested by the Narsingi police in 2018 for overstaying. He was again arrested in 2019 in Ameerpet in a drug case by the Excise police. Again he was arrested by the Golconda police in 2021 in another drug case.

The other three arrested accused were his common friends, Bhagwat said, adding a degree student was on the run. All the arrested accused were being booked under Prevention of Detention Act, the Commissioner said.