Rachakonda Police collected Rs 1 crore fines in just one week

Hyderabad: From January 22 to 28, Rachakonda police collected Rs 1.96 crore in penalties and registered 46,814 incidents of traffic violations.

Most charges were filed for not wearing helmets (27,521), and a fine of Rs 50.81 lakh was collected from the violators. During the same week, 2,211 cases of overspeeding were recorded and a fine of Rs 22.11 lakh was collected, while 998 cases of extra projection (when the load carried on top of a vehicle exceeds its limits and protrudes beyond its dimensions, causing harm to other vehicles) were booked and a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh was collected.

Fine on driving without lisence

In addition, 699 people were detained for driving without a licence, and Rs 3.49 lakh in penalties were collected.

Other traffic violations

Other traffic violations in Rachakonda during the week included 166 cases of signal jumping, for which a fine of Rs 1.66 lakh was collected, 121 cases of driving without a seatbelt (Rs 12,100), 118 cases of using cellphones while driving, for which a fine of Rs 1.18 lakh was collected. 27 cases of carrying extra passengers (Rs 5,200), and 14 cases of dangerous driving (Rs 14,000) was collected.

Driving while intoxicated

Surprisingly, no drunk driving instances were reported in Rachakonda in the previous week. The police attributed it to the spread of the Omicron variant. However, past drunk driving offenders were brought to court over the week. These offenders were fined Rs. 31,000 by the courts.

Road accidents

From January 22 to 28, 37 road accidents were reported in the Rachakonda traffic limits. Eight of these were deadly. Two of the eight fatalities were caused by drivers who did not wear helmets.

Driver negligence, overspeeding, intoxicated driving, cars sliding, and drivers not wearing helmets have all been identified as important causes of deadly accidents.

Traffic awareness programe

The Rachakonda police reviewed the accident sites and devised short and long-term solutions to avoid such incidents in the future. In addition, three traffic education awareness seminars were held in one week.