Rachakonda police impose Section 144 for Intermediate exams

Criminal charges will be filed against candidates who are found to be involved in misconduct during the Intermediate examinations.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th February 2024 9:08 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda commissionarate has announced the imposition of Section 144 during the intermediate examination which is scheduled to take place between February 28 and March 19.

A press statement released on Tuesday said, “With a view to maintain public order and public peace and to prevent obstructions of any lawfully employed person or causing disturbance of public tranquillity or a riot and affray in the areas covered by the certain police stations in the limit of Rachakonda Commissionerate, Section 144 CrPc will be imposed prohibiting assembly of 5 or more persons around 200 meters radius at all examination centers of the Intermediate Public Examination Centers scheduled to be held from 28.02.2024 to 19.03.2024.”

The following officials will be exempted from the order:

  • Police officers on duty
  • Military personnel on duty
  • Home Guards on duty
  • Flying Squad Education Department
  • Bonafide funeral processions

The order will remain in effect from 6 am of February 28 to 6 pm of March 19, the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced that criminal charges will be filed against candidates who are found to be involved in misconduct during the Intermediate examinations.

Principals and management have received a strong warning from the board not to deny students their hall passes for whatever reason, and any such actions will result in disciplinary action.

