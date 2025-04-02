Rachakonda police to auction old laptops, computers, other accessories

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police will hold a public auction of obsolete and unusable items on April 4, 10:30 am, at the CAR Parade Ground, Amberpet.

According to an official notification, various furniture, electronic equipment, IT and communication devices, and traffic-related materials will be auctioned. Items up for sale include tables, chairs, UPS batteries, computers, laptops, printers, cones, barricades, reflective jackets, bollards, and VHF communication equipment.

The auction aims to clear out non-functional and outdated inventory accumulated at the Hyderabad’s CAR Parade Ground.

Participation details for the auction in Hyderabad

Prospective buyers and bidders are given an opportunity to inspect the items before the auction at DCP, CAR Headquarters, or Parade Ground. However, prior permission is required for inspection.

Interested individuals and organizations can participate in the public auction on April 4 at CAR Headquarters, Amberpet. The event is expected to attract scrap dealers, electronic recyclers, and business owners looking for reusable equipment.

For further details, interested parties can reach out to Rachakonda Commissionerate authorities before the auction date.

On March 25, the Cyberabad police announced that 357 unclaimed vehicles would be auctioned.

The auction will be conducted as per sections 6(2), 7 of Cyberabad (Metropolitan area) Police Act 2004 r/w sections 39, 40 and 41 of Hyderabad City Police Act. The unclaimed vehicles are parked at the Moinabad police station ground.