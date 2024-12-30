Rachakonda traffic police rolls out body cameras for officers

Hyderabad: In a significant step in policing across Hyderabad, the Rachakonda traffic police have rolled out Body Worn Cameras (BWCs) or body cams, for their enforcement officers. These cameras will be worn by officers during their duties, recording their interactions with the public and providing an objective record of events.

The police aim to use body cameras to ensure transparency and accountability by recording all interactions between officers and the public, reducing the potential for disputes and complaints. It also aims to foster improved officer conduct and encourage personnel to uphold professionalism on duty. The cameras will hold officers responsible for their actions.

Additionally, the initiative is set to enhance public trust. Citizens can feel reassured knowing that their interactions with traffic enforcement officers are being recorded, promoting fairness and justice. The cameras also provide accurate evidence, which can be used in cases of traffic violations, disputes, or investigations.

The body-worn cameras have already been distributed to all traffic enforcement officers, including sub-inspectors and inspectors in the Rachakonda area.

“The introduction of body-worn cameras is a landmark step in our efforts to modernise traffic enforcement and foster greater trust between the police and the public. We are committed to leveraging technology to make our roads safer and ensure a more transparent system,” said Rachakonda commissioner of police, Sudheer Babu.