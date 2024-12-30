Flyovers in Hyderabad to be closed on New Year’s eve

Hyderabad: All flyovers in Hyderabad, except the PVNR Expressway, will be closed by 10 pm on December 31 for New Year’s Eve.

The flyovers will remain closed till 2 am. Passengers heading to the RGI Airport, Hyderabad, will be allowed on the PVNR Expressway only after they produce valid flight tickets. Similarly, certain traffic restrictions will be in force on vehicles around Hussain Sagar.

Vehicles will not be allowed on NTR Marg, PVNR Marg and Upper Tank Bund on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also Read Hyderabad’s Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover to open on Dec 3

Traffic congestion in Hyderabad

With the flyover being closed, heavy traffic is expected at the following junctions

VV Statue (Khairatabad) towards Necklace Road and NTR Marg via Khairatabad flyover

BRK Bhavan towards NTR Marg, Telugu Thalli junction, Iqbal Minar, Lakadi-ka-pul, and Ayodhya junctions

Liberty junction towards Upper Tank Bund, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Khairatabad market, Necklace Rotary, Khairatabad (Bada Ganesh), Sensation Theatre, and Rajdoot Lane

Nallagutta Railway Bridge, Sanjeevaiah Park, and PVNR Marg towards Ranigunj, Minister Road, Sailing Club, Kavadiguda ‘X’ road, Lower Tank Bund, Kattamaisamma Temple, Ashok Nagar, and RTC ‘X’ road.

The Mint compound lane adjacent to the Secretariat will be closed.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed into city limits during this time.

Hyderabad police said that traffic police personnel will be undertaking extensive checks to curb drunken driving and other traffic violations. They warned that violators will be booked and dealt with strictly.