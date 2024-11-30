Hyderabad’s Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover to open on Dec 3

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to witness a significant boost in its infrastructure with the inauguration of the Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover on December 3, 2024.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy will officially open this vital project as part of the “Praja Palana–Praja Vijayotsavalu” initiative, which aims to enhance urban development across the city.

This strategic connection between Aramghar and the Nehru Zoo Park is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion in the area, particularly at crucial junctions such as Shastripuram and Kalapathar.

The flyover will facilitate smoother transit for both residents and tourists visiting one of Hyderabad’s most popular attractions.

In addition to the flyover, CM Revanth Reddy will inaugurate several key projects, including six Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) located at various sites across the city.

Features of Hyderabad’s Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover

Spanning 4.04 kilometers, the flyover is designed as a six-lane, bi-directional structure, making it the second-longest flyover in Hyderabad.

The flyover is expected to ease traffic bottlenecks in key areas, including, Aramghar, Shastripuram, Kalapathar, Darul Uloom, Shivrampally and Hassan Nagar.

On Tuesday, GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi, along with HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad and HMWSSB executive director Mayank Mittal, inspected the ongoing construction of the Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover in Hyderabad.

The GHMC Commissioner instructed officials to ensure the main flyover construction is completed by November 30.

While the main structure is nearing completion, the adjoining service road requires further work. Chief engineer Devanand highlighted that 17 properties need to be acquired to complete the service road, with immediate focus on acquiring five critical properties.

To expedite progress, K Ilambarithi directed zonal town planning officials to address property acquisition issues swiftly and facilitate the seamless execution of the remaining works.