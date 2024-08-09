Radd actor Sheheryar Munawar reveals his GF name, Nikah soon

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar, known for his stunning performances and undeniable talent, has once again grabbed the spotlight, this time, not for his professional achievements but for his personal life.

The Lollywood heartthrob, who is winning hearts for his role as Salaar in the ongoing hit drama Radd, alongside Hiba Bukhari, has surprised his fans by confirming his relationship with actress Maheen Siddiqui.

Rumors of Sheheryar’s impending nuptials with Maheen have been swirling for weeks now, and the actor has now added fuel to the speculation by making things Instagram official.

On his 36th birthday, August 9, Sheheryar reposted Maheen’s midnight birthday wish on his Instagram stories with a heartfelt response: “Thank you, my jaan,” accompanied by a red heart emoji. The post featured a candid shot of Sheheryar looking directly into the camera, seemingly captured during a date with Maheen.

The buzz around the couple’s relationship began last month when reports suggested that the two might be tying the knot in December 2024. While neither has confirmed the wedding date, fans are eagerly awaiting more news now.

Meanwhile, some of the best works of Sheheryar include — Mere Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, and Kuch An Kahi. Not just an actor, Sheheryar is also a talented director, writer, and producer.