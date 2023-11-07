Radio, YouTube, LinkedIn: BRS’s media blitz to win Telangana polls

Hyderabad: From FM radio talk shows and interviews with Telugu cine actors to captivating content on YouTube and LinkedIn, BRS party in Telangana has strategically utilised various mediums to foster positivity about its governance among voters in the state.

Despite his busy campaign schedule for the November 30 asssembly polls, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, tried to demonstrate his culinary skills on a YouTube channel which has over two million subscribers.

Two days after it was published, KTR’s video on the channel had 2.2 million viewers.

While trying out a Telangana delicacy, KTR explained to the viewers various issues ranging from agricultural growth to the creation of employment opportunities in the state.

Interviews with Tollywood heroes

Interviews of KTR with two popular Telugu heroes are set to hit television shortly, sources said.

Over 750 personnel in 120 social media war rooms across the state are busy creating content for the party and simultaneously pushing it on various platforms reminding the people about the achievements of the BRS government, besides publishing fact checks against misleading posts.

Every constituency has a micro war room assisting the local contesting candidate.

“Our strategy is that we want to release fresh content involving interviews of KTR on TV channels or FM radio stations every 48 hours so that the content will not be cannibalised. Besides our own content, we are taking third party content depending on the creativity,” sources said.

Social media

Social and digital media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and ShareChat, among others are used to push positive content about the party.

The BRS party has about 17,000 WhatsApp groups across the state with over 16 lakh members in them and on a daily basis, they get at least eight messages either in the form of text or video or photograph.

The party has also planned exclusive interactions with some people who do not belong to the BRS party and mostly have a neutral view, in order to project an unbiased picture by giving them answers to some critical questions, sources said.

Rama Rao recently appeared in an interaction with political analyst Prof Nageshwar and Loksatta founder and former IAS officer Jayaprakash Narayana.

“The idea is to reach out to those who are neutral or not on our side,” sources said.

About eight interviews with popular FM channels will also be aired shortly, they added.

BRS recently started leveraging the LinkedIn platform also in a bid to reach out to professionals across the globe.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)