Radisson Blu Drug Bust: Telangana HC asks Congress MP Revanth Reddy to file FIR copy

Hyderabad: Congress MP A Revanth Reddy was directed by the Telangana High Court to present a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) registered in the Radisson Blu drug bust case, on Wednesday.

The bench also expressed its discontent over the contents of the petition appearing in the media even before the court could take up its hearing.

The HC bench led by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili was hearing a PIL filed by Revanth Reddy, requesting a CBI and other specialized agencies probe the drug bust case as he believes they are better equipped to investigate the case.

T Surya Karan Reddy, Additional Solicitor General, said that they are ready to probe the case if the court asks for it. Furthermore, replying to a query, he revealed that the first FIR registered by the Telangana Police for the case was on April 3, 2022.

Counsel for the petitioner, B Rachna Reddy, said that the police failed to collect samples of the 148 people present in the pub during the raid. The bench in response asked if the petitioner was present at the time of the raid, she said no. She cited various media reports as her source.

The bench posted the case on August 24, after asking the petitioner to file a copy of the FIR when they confirmed that they did not present the FIR copy as material in the court.