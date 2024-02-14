Ragging at Telangana medical college: Seniors trim juniors’ hair, moustache

The two students alleged that a group of seniors came to the first-year hostel and misbehaved with a total of five students.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 14th February 2024 3:12 pm IST

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, two MBBS students at Ramagundam Medical College in Telangana alleged that senior students trimmed their hair and moustache with a trimmer in the boys’ hostel on February 13, Tuesday, night.

They reported the incident to the management which was followed by a hostel visit and an enquiry.

The government medical college in Ramagundam, Telangana, also conducted a meeting with the students.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha urged the State Legislative Council to take cognisance of the incident and initiate appropriate measures.

Ragging, in any form, is not only a violation of human rights but also poses a serious risk to the mental and physical well-being of students, she said, adding that it created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation, hindering the educational process and jeopardising the future of the youth.

