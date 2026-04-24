Raghav Chadha claims two-thirds of AAP RS MPs to merge with BJP

In a major political development, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday, April 24, announced that a significant section of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha is set to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at a press conference, Chadha said, “We, two-thirds of the Members of Parliament belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha, will exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

The move, according to his statement, comes days after he was removed as deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha over allegations of not raising key issues against the government and engaging in what was described as “soft PR.”

Addressing a press conference along with MPs Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, Chadha said, “The AAP, which I nurtured with my blood and sweat, and gave 15 years of my youth to, has deviated from its principles, values and core morals. Now this party does not work in the interest of the nation but for its personal benefits.”

He further added, “For the past few years, I could feel that I am the right man in the wrong party. So, today, we announce that I am distancing myself from the AAP and getting closer to the public.”

The announcement follows weeks of visible tensions between Chadha and the party leadership.

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VIDEO | Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) says, “We, two-thirds of the Members of Parliament belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha, will exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



(Full… pic.twitter.com/YBQOex17CD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2026

AAP removed Chadha from dy leader post in RS

Earlier this month, AAP removed Chadha from the post of deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha and reportedly requested that he not be allotted speaking time in the House, indicating a deepening internal rift.

Chadha reacted strongly to the move, describing himself as “wounded” and warning party leaders against sidelining his role. In a recent speech in the Rajya Sabha, he also remarked that “the leader of my party is not here,” a comment widely interpreted as a veiled criticism of the leadership.

Notably, Ashok Mittal was chosen by the Aam Aadmi Party as the new Rajya Sabha deputy leader, replacing Raghav Chadha.

(This is a developing story. The latest will be updated)