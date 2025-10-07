Raghav Juyal reveals SRK and Aryan’s reaction to Samay’s bold T-shirt

Mumbai: At the premiere of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba*ds of Bollywood, comedian Samay Raina turned heads with his bold fashion choice a black T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Say No To Cruise.” This cheeky slogan, referencing Aryan Khan’s past controversy, sparked laughter and conversation among attendees.

Actor Raghav Juyal, who stars in the series, shared his amusement, recalling how Samay confidently flaunted the T-shirt throughout the event. He noted that both Aryan and his father, Shah Rukh Khan, found the gesture humorous and appreciated Samay’s boldness. Raghav remarked, “He was flaunting it proudly,” highlighting the light-hearted atmosphere the T-shirt brought to the evening.

The incident quickly gained traction on social media, with fans praising Samay’s audacity and the Khan family’s good-natured response. This playful moment added a touch of humor to the premiere, reflecting the camaraderie and resilience within the Bollywood industry.

The Ba*ds of Bollywood has been receiving positive reviews for its engaging storyline and performances. The premiere, marked by Samay’s memorable T-shirt, will be remembered as a highlight of the event.