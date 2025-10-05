Raghav Juyal reveals what happened inside SRK’s. home Mannat

Hyderabad: The Ba**ds of Bollywood has become one of the biggest blockbusters on Netflix, trending worldwide since its release on September 18, 2025. Directed by Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the series has taken the OTT world by surprise with its bold concept, sharp writing, and satirical take on the glamour-driven film industry.

The show features a stellar cast led by Raghav Juyal and Emraan Hashmi, with special cameos by some of Bollywood’s biggest names including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Badshah, and SS Rajamouli.

Raghav Juyal’s Unforgettable Visit to Mannat

Actor Raghav Juyal, who is being praised for his breakout performance in the series, recently shared his special experience of visiting Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic bungalow, Mannat, to meet director Aryan Khan. Speaking in an interview with NDTV, Raghav recalled, “The first time I entered Mannat, there was a scanner like the ones at the airport. I had to go through it because back then, people were like, ‘Who is this guy? Has someone come to find work?”

He humorously shared that he once asked Aryan about his room inside Mannat, only to realize that the superstar’s home doesn’t have “rooms” but entire floors. “Aryan just laughed and said, ‘Come, let’s go up,’ and one floor was his,” Raghav said. The two spent time jamming together and later went out for dinner with friends.

Raghav also shared how his mother reacted when he told her about his visit. “She got so excited and asked, ‘How is it from inside? How is their bathroom? Did you see the library?’ I had to tell her, ‘Mummy, I didn’t go there as a broker!’” he laughed.

Beyond the humor, Raghav praised Aryan Khan’s creativity and courage, saying, “He is a genius. Of course, he smiles and laughs a lot off camera, but he chooses not to on camera. That’s his personality.”