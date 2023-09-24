Raghav-Parineeti wedding: Delhi, Punjab CMs arrive in Udaipur

Udaipur: It’s a joyous occasion as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra are all set to tie the knot in the presence of their close family members and friends.

According to sources, the couple will exchange nuptial vows on September 24.

Many guests arrived in Udaipur to participate in the wedding rituals.

On Saturday evening, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann arrived in Udaipur amid high security to attend Raghav –Parineeti’s wedding functions.

Both the CMs were snapped at the airport by the shutterbugs.

Kejriwal was seen donning a blue shirt paired with black pants, while Bhagwant Mann wore a white kurta pyjama paired with a grey Nehru jacket.

Apart from them, AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, and actor Bhagyashree also arrived to attend the grand wedding.

The wedding rituals and functions are scheduled to take place later on Saturday at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and carry over into Sunday, according to several reports.

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded engagement ceremony was attended by several politicians, including Delhi CM Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Before their engagement, the couple had chosen to keep mum about their relationship.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ footsteps and tie the knot at a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Chamkila’. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

She also has ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ alongwith Akshay Kumar in her kitty.