Raghuram Rajan explains how ‘anti-minority’ tag will hurt Indian firms

New Delhi: Former Governor of Reserve Bank of India Raghuram Rajan on Thursday explained that the ‘anti-minority’ tag will lead to a loss of market for Indian products.

Apart from it, foreign governments will also believe that the nation is unreliable, he said.

While speaking at the Times Network India Economic Conclave, he said that the customers will be ready to buy a product from a democratic poor country that treats all its citizens respectfully thinking that the country is trying to do the right things.

He further said that even international relations work on similar logic. Governments decide whether the nation is reliable or not based on how it treats its minorities.

China facing image issue

Justifying his claim, he cited an example of China which is facing image issues due to problems being faced by Uighurs and Tibetans.

Ukraine is able to garner support from western countries as its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is fighting for democratic values, he added.

Highlighting the importance of the Election Commission, Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, and other authorities for the democracy, he said that undermining these authorities is not good for the nation’s democratic image.

Recent violence

These comments of the former RBI Governor came a day after bulldozers razed several structures in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

Recently, various states in the country have reported communal violence. After the violence, authorities have undertaken anti-encroachment drives which were seen by many political parties as an attempt to target a particular section of the society.

However, the authorities have rejected the claims being made by opposition parties and said that the demolitions were part of anti-encroachment drives.