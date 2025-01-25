Rags to riches:  Spectacular rise of Simran, cricketer from Mumbai’s Dharavi slum

Provided one has talent and works hard, cricket is the latest way of turning oneself into a millionaire. There have been several cases of children from poor families rising to the top level and earning bucketfuls of cash through the sport but one story recently emerged about a girl from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai who became a millionaire overnight.

The player’s name is Simran Shaikh, a 22-year-old cricketer who made headlines when she landed a deal worth Rs 1.9 crores with Gujarat Giants for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction. The WPL is the women’s version of the IPL, and this year, the event will begin on February 14, 2025.

Simran’s inspiring journey from the narrow lanes of Dharavi, reportedly the world’s largest slum, to the glitter and glamour of the WPL is a heart-warming story of personal determination and recognition of her talent.

Simran is the third of eight siblings from a modest family. Her father, Jahid Ali, works as a wireman and earns a pittance. His colleagues and neighbours discouraged Jahid Ali and told him not to allow Simran to pursue a career in sports. It would be money down the drain, they told him.

Mother provided support



But Simran’s mother Akhtari Bano always had great faith in her daughter’s ability. It was the mother who stood by Simran and insisted that she be allowed to fulfill her dreams. Despite societal norms and financial challenges, Akhtari Bano got the entire family to stand with Simran as she battled it out on the cricket fields.

Cricket is an expensive game because of the equipment that one has to purchase and the costs are sometimes out of the reach of people belonging to underprivileged communities. But somehow Akhtari Bano saved up Rs.5000 to buy a basic minimum kit for her daughter. At the time this was a huge amount for the family.

Overcame initial difficulties



Simran’s early years were very difficult. Due to intense work pressure, she was unable to focus on both schooling and cricket. In addition to studying and playing, she also had to do daily household chores. On top of that there was constant discouragement from relatives and elders. They questioned why a girl was spending so much time on sports.

At one point, her workload increased so much that she had to make a difficult choice: between schooling and cricket. She fought her way up to class 10 and then left her studies to focus on cricket.

According to a report in India Today, her father Jahid Ali said: “Our friends used to criticise her, saying that she is a girl, so why is she playing sports? She should focus on household work and marriage. But now, after she has got a huge contract in the WPL, those same neighbours come to us with smiles and congratulate us. I am so proud of what Simran has achieved in her career,” her father said.

Seen ups and downs



Simran has already seen highs and lows in her brief cricket career. In the first edition of the WPL in 2023, UP Warriorz bought her for Rs 10 lakh. The family was overjoyed. However, Simran was not able to find her best form and could score only 29 runs in 9 matches. That resulted in a massive setback. She went unsold in last year’s auction.

Simran again caught the attention of the scouts with her big-hitting skills in the recent T20 Challenger Trophy, so again, her career is on the rise. For her sake and that of her hard-working and supportive family, it is hoped that Simran will succeed spectacularly in the forthcoming edition of the WPL.