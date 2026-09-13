Rahul: 80 pc Indians are non-vegetarians, Indian food is delicious

The remarks of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha came a day after the gala dinner, which featured an elaborate all-vegetarian menu.

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Rahul Gandhi speaking at a rally with raised hands in the background.
Dehradun: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Friday, July 17, 2026. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Eighty per cent of Indians are non-vegetarian and Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday, September 13, a day after an all-vegetarian spread was served at a BRICS Summit gala dinner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the dinner for the leaders and delegates of the BRICS Summit at the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, September 12.

In a post on social media platforms X, Facebook and Instagram, Gandhi wrote, “For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister’s chole bhature.”

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He also posted a picture of chole bhature on a dining table.

The remarks of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha came a day after the gala dinner, which featured an elaborate all-vegetarian menu.

‘Khandvi mille’, a feuille steamed gram-flour roll, and ‘khumb galouti’, pan-grilled mushroom kebabs with mint pearls, were served as starters

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The main course offered ‘paneer lababdar’, ‘gucchi marmik’ — Himalayan morel mushrooms and tender asparagus — and ‘carrot bean poriyal’.

The other items on the menu included ‘thakkali belle saaru’ — light lentil broth, millet pulao, beetroot raita, and assorted Indian breads.

For the desserts, ‘Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi’ and ‘shahtoot phirni’ wrapped up the menu for the VVIP guests.

The gala dinner was served to the accompaniment of a performance by an ensemble of over 100 artistes drawn largely from India, as well as other member countries of BRICS.

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