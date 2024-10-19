Rahul accuses BJP of controlling EC, CBI, ED, claims Constitution ‘under attack’

Ranchi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that the Constitution is “under attack” by the BJP as he accused the saffron party of controlling institutions such as the Election Commission, bureaucracy and central agencies.

He also said no force can stop the caste census and removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservation.

“The Constitution is under constant attack from all sides, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and it needs to be protected,” Gandhi alleged while addressing ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’ in Ranchi ahead of the Jharkhand assembly polls.

In a no-holds-barred attack, he accused the BJP of “controlling the Election Commission, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax department, bureaucracy and judiciary”.

“The BJP also controls funds and institutions but we possess honesty. The Congress fought the Lok Sabha elections without money,” he claimed.

Gandhi said the caste census is a “medium for getting social X-ray but PM Modi is opposed to this”.

“However, no force can stop caste census, institutional survey and removal of 50 per cent cap on reservation despite no media or judiciary support,” he said.

Attacking Modi, he said that the Prime Minister often repeats that he respects the Constitution but in fact “he is making it hollow”.

Gandhi said that the BJP calls the tribals ‘Vanvasi’ instead of ‘Adivasi’. He alleged that BJP is trying to destroy tribals’ rich cultural heritage, history, ancient tradition and thousands of years old medical practices.

He said that thousands of years of thought, including those of Mahavir, Buddha, Birsa and Ambedkar, have been put behind Constitution.

“Our education system fails to teach us about indigenous people and the history of tribals, farmers and OBCs is being destroyed by the BJP,” he alleged.

OBCs are marginalised as only three OBCs officers were there among top 90 IAS officers in bureaucracy, while no Dalits or tribals were in key positions including in the finance ministry, Gandhi alleged.

“No Dalit, tribal or OBC is in the top management of 250 corporate firms or in key places in Bollywood,” he claimed.

He said Dalits and Adivasis comprise 15 per cent and 8 per cent respectively, while OBC population would be around 50 per cent in the country.

He alleged while the industrialists like Adanis and Ambanis were invited to Ayodhya Ram temple consecration, President Droupadi Murmu was not allowed as she is a tribal.

He also accused the saffron party of not allowing the President during the new Parliament inauguration because she is a tribal.

Gandhi claimed that 60 per cent of the GST is being paid by 50 per cent of the poor in the country while one per cent capitalists amassed 40 per cent of India’s capital.

Gandhi said that a battle between the Constitution and Manu’s ideology is underway for years.

“The most important thing is now to protect our Constitution,” he said.

This was Gandhi’s first visit to Jharkhand after the assembly poll schedule was announced.

The assembly polls in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20 and counting will take place on November 23.

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the INDIA bloc will contest the upcoming assembly polls together and the Congress and the JMM will field candidates in 70 of 81 seats.

Seat-sharing talks are on with alliance partners — the RJD and the Left parties — for the remaining 11 seats, he added.