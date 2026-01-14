Rahul asked us to continue good work: Shivakumar quashes rumours

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday, January 14, clarified that there is no message from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as being reported in the media, and he only asked the state government to continue the good work.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, downplayed speculations regarding his social media post, which read “efforts may fail, but prayers won’t”, linking it to his brief conversation with Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday evening.

Rahul Gandhi’s brief conversation with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and his deputy and a claimant for the CM’s chair, Shivakumar, has sparked off speculations, amid the ongoing power tussle between the two.

“I’m the state Congress President, he (Rahul Gandhi) is the leader of opposition (in Lok Sabha), and he was also earlier the Congress President. Can our meeting with him, discussions with him, giving respect to him and receiving him as per protocol — be discussed in public? You (media) unnecessarily quote someone off the record, creating confusion…” Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “There is no message, we met him (Rahul Gandhi). He asked us to continue the good work… We have informed him of the programmes planned regarding MGNREGA (Save MGNREGA campaign) in the state. We have also discussed the BJP’s politics in the state.”

Asked whether anything was discussed with Rahul Gandhi that cannot be shared with the media, the KPCC chief said, “There is no such thing; it is on-record with me.”

The brief conversation between the leaders took place on Tuesday at the Mandakalli Airport here, as Rahul Gandhi landed here for transit, on his way back to New Delhi from Gudalur in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, where he attended an event.

The former AICC president held brief conversations with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, both separately and together.

Asked about his social media post, the Deputy CM said it was not something new, and he has made this statement in the past as well.

“Recently, I had been to Udyami Vokkaliga-FC Expo 2025 (an entrepreneurial extravaganza dedicated to fostering the growth and success of Vokkaliga enterprises), there I had told them this, while sharing my experience, and the same has been tweeted,” he clarified.

Shivakumar said he will be going to New Delhi on January 16.

According to party sources, Shivakumar will be in the national capital to take part in a preparatory meeting in connection with the Assembly elections in Assam, for which he has been appointed as a senior observer by the Congress.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh, a former Congress MP, called on AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here, according to party sources.

This is the second such meeting between Shivakumar and Kharge this week. The Deputy CM had earlier met Kharge at the latter’s residence on Monday.