Rahul Bajaj's contribution to auto sector immense: Telangana CM
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday condoled the death of industrialist Rahul Bajaj whose contribution to the business and commercial sector through the development of the automobile sector was immense.

An official press release from Rao’s office said products like Bajaj Scooter have become part of the public life.

The Chief Minister said although “Hamara Bajaj” is a trademark slogan, it motivated the nation towards a policy of self-reliant production.

Rao described Rahul Bajaj as a socially responsible, nationalist businessman.

The Chief Minister lamented the death and the void created in the domestic industrial sector.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family.

