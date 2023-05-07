Rahul chats with gig workers in Bengaluru; assures welfare board, corpus fund

Bengaluru: Keeping in view the hardship of delivery persons, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reiterated his party’s promise to set up a Gig Workers’ Welfare Board in Karnataka with a corpus fund of Rs 3,000 crore and minimum hourly wages for them.

Gandhi spoke about the promise once again during an interaction with gig workers and delivery persons of various companies here in poll-bound Karnataka.

Over a cup of coffee and masala dosa, Gandhi discussed with them to get an understanding of the lives of delivery workers, lack of stable employment and rising prices of basic commodities, Congress said in a party release.

He also keenly listened to why the youngsters had taken up gig jobs, and what were their working conditions like, the release stated.

Shri @RahulGandhi's outreach to gig workers and delivery partners in Bengaluru is a part of his unwavering commitment to the issues of every section of society. pic.twitter.com/uQXB3H8YyD — Congress (@INCIndia) May 7, 2023

“Bengaluru alone has over two lakh people doing gig jobs. The Congress party has made specific promises for them in the manifesto, mainly to set up a Gig Workers’ Welfare Board with a corpus of Rs 3,000 crore and to ensure minimum hourly wages for gig workers and other workers in the unorganised sector,” the party said.

Gandhi later hopped onto the pillion seat, and went on a ride with a delivery partner.