Rahul could be next PM: Uttam Reddy at Rajiv Gandhi event

Hyderabad: “On many issues, we see that the winds are changing in the country. The changing atmosphere leaves no doubt in my mind. Because of this changing atmosphere in the country, Rahul Gandhi is getting a chance to become the Prime Minister,” said Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday, October 19.

Speaking at the annual Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Day and Rajiv Sadbhavana Award function at Charminar, Reddy said the public support for Gandhi was growing, adding, “I am very sure that Rahul Gandhi will be the next Prime Minister of India.”

Reddy said Rahul Gandhi had led the Congress through both challenging political phases and favourable periods. He said the growing public participation in Congress programmes across the country signalled an emerging silent political transformation.

#WATCH | Hyderabad | Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy says, "On many issues, we see the winds are changing in the country. The changing atmosphere leaves no doubt in my mind. Because of this changing atmosphere in the country, Rahul Gandhi is getting a chance to become the… pic.twitter.com/6R67XntOpy — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

‘Rajiv upheld Hindu-Muslim unity’

For the event, which has been organised annually since 1990, TPCC president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC secretary Sachin Sawant, and AICC leader Gidugu Rudra Raju were present as chief guests.

Recalling Rajiv Gandhi’s contribution to communal harmony, TPCC chief Goud said, “When communal harmony was suffering here, Rajiv Gandhi came here to take out a Sadbhavna Yatra from this very Charminar. He made every effort to uphold Hindu-Muslim unity. So, the Telangana Congress holds ‘Sadbhavna’ commemoration day.”

In comparison, he said, “The BJP is creating religion and caste divides for their political interests. We remember Rajiv Gandhi on this day. We should all walk his path. The Gandhi family has always made sacrifices for this country…”

Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Meeting at Charminar



చార్మినార్ వద్ద రాజీవ్ గాంధీ సద్భావనా యాత్ర స్మారక సమావేశం



హైదరాబాద్: రాజీవ్ గాంధీ సద్భావనా యాత్ర స్మారక సమితి ఆధ్వర్యంలో రాష్ట్ర మంత్రి ఉత్తమ్ కుమార్ రెడ్డి అధ్యక్షతన హైదరాబాద్‌లోని చార్మినార్ వద్ద ప్రారంభమైన… pic.twitter.com/cZgcARVUCr — Congress for Telangana (@Congress4TS) October 19, 2026

‘Current govt at Centre one of durbhavna‘

After the Yatra, party national secretary Sachin M. Sawant said to ANI that Rajiv Gandhi’s life was a symbol of sacrifice, dedication and harmony. “Unfortunately, the current government [at Centre], which has been in power for the last 12 years, is a government of durbhavna (malice). They create hatred among people and divide them. This doesn’t strengthen the nation…That is the difference between Congress ideology and their ideology.”



State government advisor and senior party leader V. Hanumantha Rao said that Rajiv Gandhi brought in sadbhavna “when opportunistic parties started making an attempt to break the country”. “This country belongs to everyone. Everyone fought the freedom struggle, fought to chase away the British…That independence is now being chipped away.”

At the event, Dr C. Mallikarjuna, chief consultant urologist of the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, was honoured in recognition of his service to society.

