Rahul expresses concern over future of education system under BJP

The meeting was also attended by NSUI incharge Kanhaiya Kumar and several office bearers and sate chiefs of the student’s body.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd August 2023 12:35 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attended the national executive meeting of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and expressed concern over the future of education system due to the anti-student policies of the BJP government.

In a tweet, NSUI President Newraj Mundan said: “Rahul Gandhi ji, the voice of India, spoke at the NSUI National Executive Meeting. He expressed concern over the future of our education system due to the anti-student policies of the Modi government.”

Kundan said that Rahul Gandhi also provided valuable guidance on strengthening the organisation.

“NSUI office bearers are grateful for his counsel and leadsership,” the NSUI president added.

The meeting of the NSUI office bearers with Rahul Gandhi took place at the party headquarters.

