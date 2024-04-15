Rahul extols Wayanad’s beauty, plan to invite Sonia Gandhi to visit place

Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday Wayanad is the most beautiful place on earth and expressed his intention to invite his mother and senior party leader, Sonia Gandhi, to visit and stay there for a few days.

While addressing party workers during a roadshow in Sultan Bathery in the hill district earlier in the day, the Wayanad MP stated that whenever he visits the area, he feels like he is coming home.

Gandhi said he will urge his mother to visit Wayanad.

“I was telling (K C) Venugopal today that whenever I come here, I feel like coming home. Now I am going to pressure my mother to stay with you for one week or ten days. I would tell her to come for one month, but she has a slight problem with humidity. But I told her that you are missing the most beautiful place on earth,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader came here today to launch the second phase of his election campaign.

He had kicked off the poll campaign in Wayanad early this month by filing his nomination papers and holding a massive roadshow.

Gandhi won from Wayanad with a record margin of 4,31,770 votes during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for Kerala’s 20 Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 26.

The picturesque hill district of Wayanad, nestled within the Western Ghats, has garnered widespread acclaim as a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

Its rich biodiversity, encompassing diverse flora and fauna, continues to captivate tourists, establishing it as a perennial favorite destination over the years.