Rahul Gandhi alleges Kerala CM linked to those attacking minorities

Alappuzha: Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, April 4, targeted the ruling LDF in Kerala and the BJP, alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is in a partnership with people who “attack minorities” in other parts of the country.

Addressing an election gathering here, Gandhi reiterated his allegation of a BJP–LDF understanding and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not speaking about the Sabarimala issue during the election campaign.

Referring to former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, who shared the stage with the Congress leader, Gandhi said his presence reflected a deeper shift within the CPI(M)-led LDF.

Sudhakaran is contesting as an Independent with UDF support from Ambalapuzha.

In this image posted on April 3, 2026, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with Congress MP KC Venugopal, and other party leaders, during a meeting ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, in Kerala. (@INCIndia/X via PTI Photo)

In this image posted on April 4, 2026, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, centre, with party MP KC Venugopal, and others, during a public meeting ahead of Kerala Assembly elections, in Alappuzha, Kerala. (@INCIndia/X via PTI Photo)

“We have a senior Left leader on the stage. There is a reason he is sitting here. It is not that he has suddenly changed his thinking. People who spend many years in a political organisation absorb its values. He is not here out of opportunism. He is here because something fundamental has happened to the LDF,” Gandhi said.

He said for many years the Congress-led UDF fought the LDF as opponents, but they stood for certain ideas and were known as a symbol of the Left.

“What does LDF stand for– Left Democratic Front. Now, frankly, there is nothing Left in the LDF. After the election, there will be nothing left in it,” he added.

Gandhi alleged that what was disturbing leaders and workers within the Left was a “hidden hand” guiding the LDF.

“That hidden hand is communal, does not accept the Constitution of India, divides people and spreads hatred. Everyone in Kerala can see the connection between BJP, RSS and CPI(M),” he charged.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha further said there were two types of leaders in the LDF — “opportunists who want power and do not care about the help of BJP and RSS,” and those who had worked for the party for years but now feel “betrayed” and upset with its direction.

Gandhi also targeted Modi, saying he frequently speaks about religion and temples in his speeches elsewhere but remained silent on the alleged Sabarimala issues in Kerala, apparently referring to the gold loss cases.

“I fight BJP and RSS; they attack me, cases are filed, I am interrogated, but I do not back down. Modi attacks me daily. But why does he not attack the Kerala chief minister and his family,” he asked.

He said Modi speaks about God, religion and temples in every speech.

“But when he comes to Kerala, he forgets all that because he wants to help the LDF. The truth is he knows the LDF will never challenge him nationally,” Gandhi alleged.

Gandhi further alleged that minorities are facing widespread attacks in different parts of the country.

“Two nuns from here were attacked in Chhattisgarh. In Manipur, churches were burnt. The chief minister (Vijayan) has a partnership with the people who are doing this. The very people who are attacking minorities—Muslims, Christians and Sikhs—have a partnership with the chief minister,” he alleged.