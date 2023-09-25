Rahul Gandhi arrives in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Monday morning. Later in the day, the Wayanad MP will launch Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojna (MGANY) in Bilaspur district.

The Congress leader arrived at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur and was received by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

He will leave for a tour of Bilaspur today at around 11:45 am. He will also attend the MGANY program in the district.

During the program, the Congress leader will launch 413 development works worth Rs 597.61 crore for the people of the district.

He will also distribute Rs 25 thousand of the first instalment to 1 lakh 30 thousand beneficiaries of “Pradhan Mantri Awas Gramin Yojana”.

He will also participate in distributing an amount of Rs 5 crore to the beneficiaries of the “Chief Minister Construction Workers Housing Assistance Scheme.”

Additionally, he will also gift many development works including community building to the district.

Congress state in-charge Kumari Selja, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo and many other leaders including Dev Singh will be present in the program.

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi visited Jaipur to address a public gathering alongside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress leaders also laid the foundation of a new party office building in the Mansarovar area.