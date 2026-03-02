Rahul Gandhi as India’s PM a necessity now: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called upon the party leaders to work hard to make Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi India’s prime minister, stressing it is a “necessity now.”

During the concluding day’s training sessions of all District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as part of ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’ held at Haritha Resorts in Vikarabad on Monday, March 2, Revanth Reddy spoke about the legacy of the Gandhi family with regard to serving the country as the prime ministers, including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

He said that though Rahul Gandhi carrying the family’s legacy looks obvious, the latter wasn’t soliciting that post and has mingled with everyone like a common man.

“Not as the chief minister, but as a Congress party worker, I’m urging Rahul Gandhi to strive for the prime minister’s post. It is not a decoration for him, but for serving the people,” Revanth wished.

In his usual humble manner, Rahul Gandhi nodded with a smile.

The senior Congress leader interacted with the DCC presidents about their responsibilities as DCC presidents and leadership qualities. “The DCC presidents should work to strengthen the party and for the people. I will take care of your future. If you work well, you can reach greater heights at the party. Your plans and way of work should be for the people. You should instil faith in the people that the party is working for them. Then they will be attracted towards the party,” Gandhi noted.

He also told the DCC presidents to respect women in the party and give them importance.

Observing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to create rifts between different sections of the people to gain power, Gandhi asked the party leaders to beware about the saffron party’s moves and respond accordingly.

Rahul Gandhi was received by Revanth Reddy at Hyderabad Airport in Shamshabad earlier during the day, after which they went to Vikarabad, where the former had a 45-minute discussion with the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) Political Affairs Committee at Anantha Padmanabha Arts College, after which they reached the resort where the training sessions were being held.

During the meeting, former MP V Hanumantha Rao reportedly suggested that Rahul Gandhi introduce a Private Bill in the Parliament for providing 42 per cent reservations for the Backwards Classes (BC).

TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that all DCC presidents will have to visit 30 villages every month, and that a complaint desk will be set up in all DCC offices, where people’s grievances will be addressed.

He assured that within two months, all committees from the booth to the district level will be constituted.

Goud stated that the party will explain to the people living in the rural areas how the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has been diluted by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by the BJP at the Centre, and about the disadvantages of the India-US trade deal, which was entered into recently. He also said that the party will actively take up the issues of gig workers in Hyderabad and will try to resolve them.