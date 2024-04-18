Rahul Gandhi does not have courage to contest from Amethi: Rajnath Singh

Pathanamthitta: Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Thursday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that after his defeat from Amethi Lok Sabha seat in 2019, he does not have the courage to stand from there this time.

Singh said Gandhi, following his defeat, migrated to Kerala from Uttar Pradesh.

“However, I have heard that the people of Wayanad have decided not to make him their MP,” he claimed while speaking at an election meeting in the Pathanamathitta Lok Sabha constituency to garner support for BJP candidate Anil K Antony.

Singh also said that while various space programmes and projects were being launched in the country, “the launching of Congress’ young leader has not happened for the last 20 years”.

Also Read Rajnath seeks Cong stand on CPI(M) manifesto vow to dismantle nukes

“The Congress party’s ‘Rahulyaan’ has neither been launched nor has it landed anywhere,” he said taking a dig at the Congress MP from Wayanad.

During his speech, Singh praised Congress stalwart A K Antony and called him a disciplined and principled person whose honesty and integrity cannot be questioned.

He said he was surprised on reading Antony’s statement that Anil Antony should lose in the Lok Sabha polls.

“I know he (A K Antony) is a principled person and I understand his compulsions. It is difficult for him to support Anil Antony. However, I would like to tell him that Anil is your son.

“You (A K Antony) may not vote for him (Anil) or canvass votes for him, but you are his father so I would like to request that your blessings should be with him,” Singh said.

The Lok Sabha elections in Kerala will be held on April 26 and the results will be declared on June 4.