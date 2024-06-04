Rahul Gandhi gains lead of over 2 lakh votes in Wayanad LS seat

Published: 4th June 2024 12:49 pm IST
Mahendragarh: Congress leader and candidate from Rae Bareli constituency Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Mahendragarh, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appears to have cemented his victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by attaining a huge lead of over 2 lakh votes against his rivals, according to the figures given by the Election Commission.

By 12.13 pm, of the 3,77,905 votes counted, Gandhi received 2,25,691 while his nearest rival — CPI’s Annie Raja — got 96,677 votes and BJP’s K Surendran was at a distant third with 50,713 votes.

Gandhi had won from Wayanad LS seat in 2019 with a huge margin by getting 7,06,367 votes out of the total of 10,92,197.

