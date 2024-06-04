Congress leaping 3 times higher than 2019, Rahul could lead country: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed on Saturday that the INDIA bloc is set to bring a change in the country’s political landscape given the manner in which it has performed all over.

Considering the Congress’ strong run in the country, as per the early trends of counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, the party is likely to emerge as the single largest entity and Rahul Gandhi could be set to lead the nation, Raut told mediapersons here.

“The trends show that Congress is leading in more than 150 Lok Sabha seats… This is a three-time higher leap compared to 2019 when it barely bagged 50 seats. If the Congress wins more than 100 seats, a decisive change is possible in the country,” Raut declared.

Raut added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc have given a tough fight to the BJP-led NDA by arresting it below the mid-way mark, as he cited the examples of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and other states where the INDIA group can win big.

“We have been consistently saying that the people of India want a change and the present leads/trends indicate that a change is likely,” Raut told the media.