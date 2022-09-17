Rahul Gandhi greets Telangana on National Integration Day

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday greeted the people of Telangana on the occasion of National Integration Day.

He posted a short message in Telugu on Facebook, which read, “For the earth, for food, for liberation from the shackles of slavery.. Starting with the Telangana peasant struggle..Achieved with the help of Indian Army..The auspicious day when the people of Telangana kissed the Tricolor..Hoping to continue the same spirit forever..Greetings to all people of Telangana..”

Meanwhile, leaders of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) also celebrated National Integration Day in the state. TPCC president Revanth Reddy conducted a flag hoisting ceremony and unveiled a new ‘Telugu Thalli’ statue at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

The Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Rahul Gandhi entered the Alappuzha district on Saturday, the 7th day of its ongoing Kerala leg.

After having lunch and rest, Gandhi will interact with some youth on the unemployment issue and is scheduled to meet special school children among others in Kayamkulam. Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered on either side of the National Highway to greet Gandhi.

As the foot march crossed the Kollam district, Congress workers were seen protesting against unemployment in the country by standing atop a building with their upper bodies painted ‘National Unemployment Day’.