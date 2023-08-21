Rahul Gandhi in Leh

Leh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a prayer meeting for former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 79th birth anniversary near Pangong Lake, in Leh, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo) **EDS: IMAGE VIA INC** Leh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a bike ride in Leh, Ladakh, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Rahul is presently touring Ladakh as part of a special visit to commemorate his late father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary. (PTI Photo) Leh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a group of supporters in Leh, Ladakh, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Rahul is presently touring Ladakh as part of a special visit to commemorate his late father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary. (PTI Photo) Leh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a group of supporters in Leh, Ladakh, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Rahul is presently touring Ladakh as part of a special visit to commemorate his late father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary. (PTI Photo) Leh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with supporters during a bike ride in Leh, Ladakh, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Rahul is presently touring Ladakh as part of a special visit to commemorate his late father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary. (PTI Photo) Leh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a group of supporters in Leh, Ladakh, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Rahul is presently touring Ladakh as part of a special visit to commemorate his late father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary. (PTI Photo) Leh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a group of supporters in Leh, Ladakh, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Rahul is presently touring Ladakh as part of a special visit to commemorate his late father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary. (PTI Photo)